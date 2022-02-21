Tigress, Scrunter among 10 calypsonians at Dimanche Gras

Joanne "Tigress" Rowley, right, reacts to Anthony "All Rounder" Hendrickson as he performs Doh Touch Meh Pepper Spray at the Clash of Tents at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on Sunday. - Lincoln Holder

The organisers of Sunday’s Clash of the Tents Showdown in San Fernando have selected ten artistes who are set to perform at the Dimanche Gras show on Sunday.

Only one female artiste, Joanne "Tigress" Rowley, a veteran and member of the now-defunct group United Sisters, was among the ten.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) hosted the show with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) at the Naparima Bowl.

The event replaced the popular Calypso Fiesta, the semi-final round of the National Calypso Monarch competition, traditionally held at Skinner Park in San Fernando. A total of 30 people from ten tents nationwide entertained the small gathering.

This year, there is no Calypso Monarch because of the pandemic coupled with funding issues.

Some of the veterans selected to perform on Sunday were NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters, Errol "Bally" Ballantyne, Irwin "Scrunter" Johnson and Johnson "Johnny King" King.

A release from TUCO’s PRO Sherma Orr Watkins announced the names on Monday.

The other artistes were Aaron Duncan, Ta’zyah O’Connor, Bevon St Clair, Jeffrey "Prince Unique" Thomas and Neville "Bunny B" Brown.

TUCO thanked the calypsonians who participated in the "enjoyable and entertaining" show.

The release added that Kevan Calliste and Myron "Myron B" Bruce will face each other in the extempo segment of the upcoming show.