Search continues for man swept away at Blanchisseuse

File photo - A coast guard interceptor vessel and larger patrol boat. Photo by Sureash Cholai

FISHERMEN and Coast Guard are searching for the body of a San Juan man feared drowned at Blanchisseuse on Sunday.

A police report said at about midday on Sunday, the Blanchisseuse Police Station received a report of a drowning at Damien Bay.

Police were told 24-year-old Kareem Grant, of Seventh Street, San Juan, was in waist-high water when it became rough and he called out for help as he began drifting.

Police said someone tried to rescue him, but gave up after the rescuer also got into difficulties.

Grant continued drifting until he was no longer visible.