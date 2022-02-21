School as normal on Carnival days

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

The Ministry of Education has said schools will not be closed on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

In a release on Monday, the ministry explained Carnival Monday and Tuesday will not be granted as official school holidays this year because there will not be any street parades on those days.

It added, “The current Public Health Ordinance (Legal Notice No 14 Public Health) limits gathering, and therefore negates the need to render schools closed on these two days."

As a result, it said, the Ministry of Education had said there would be school as normal on those days.

Principals were advised to seek the approval of the Chief Education Officer if they needed any changes to their approved timetables.