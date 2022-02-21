Presbyterian moderator dreams of nation of honest, honourable leaders

Presbyterian Church moderator The Rt Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan. -

LIKE the late civil rights leader Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, The Rt Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan says she has a dream.

“I have a dream of a world free of gender-based violence and biases, a world and nation of honest and honourable leaders, of unity in diversity, of reconciliation and peace where decisions are based on principles and not personality.

“I have a dream that this pandemic will come to an end sooner than later.”

This was the sermon she gave on Sunday as the Susamachar Presbyterian Church commemorated 150 years in Trinidad and Tobago.

She called on members to continue the dream and build on the vision laid by their founders as the pioneers established the church not for one generation, but for future generations.

To ensure continuity, she said, working in partnership is important and beneficiaries must share dreams and visions with the next generation.

“We must dare to dream again, but this cannot be done in isolation or in a vacuum. We cannot become passive bystanders.”

She said the church in every age is always in danger of falling away from the gospel and its true purpose, and it must continually be reformed and keep building.

“We need to be conscious that we are not merely inheritors of a rich heritage, but that we are the architects of a future of sacrificial service to the people of God.

“Dare to dream and be architects of the future for the next generation..

“In a time of decreasing church attendance and membership, alongside increasing violence and moral confusion, there is need for the church to be relevant in meeting the needs of people, in enriching the spiritual lives of people, in caring and shepherding women, men, youth and children.”

She said she was desirous of the church joining hands with San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello, who attended the service with his wife Kamla, to combat crime in the city and alleviate social ills.

Regrello said he too had a dream for a better San Fernando. At his term ends in October, he said the council has commissioned historian Prof Brinsely Samaroo to write the history of San Fernando.

In that book, Regrello said, the great and rich history of the Presbyterian Church in TT will be recorded.

The church’s general secretary, Terrence Warde, said Susamachar has weathered many storms including the pandemic which has created an environment of fear and anxiety. Covid19, he said, has seen the dwindling of attendance, but the work of the church continues.

“We must continue to build on our legacy and this rich inheritance that we have been blessed with,” Warde said.

In commemoration of the anniversary celebration, Abdul-Mohan, the first female minister to serve at Susamachar, was honoured for her contribution.

Former independent senator Rev Daniel Teelucksingh and Rev Dr Randall Sammah, who also served at that church; secretary of the local board Nola Ramlogan; and longstanding members Curtis Seepersad and Russell Debance all received commemorative plaques.