PM, Young in high-level energy talks in Qatar

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with National Security Minister Stuart Young at a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister and Energy Minister Stuart Young held high-level energy discussions on the fringes of the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in Doha, Qatar on Monday.

Dr Rowley will address the summit on its final day of meetings on Tuesday

This information was contained in separate statements issued by the Office of the Prime Minister and Young on Monday.

Rowley and Young left Trinidad and Tobago for Qatar on February 18, accompanied by National Gas Company president Mark Loquan and Caribbean Airlnes chairman Ronnie Mohammed.

Rowley was invited by the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to attend the summit.

The OPM said Rowley met with Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, also in Qatar for the summit, on Monday.

"Discussions (between Rowley and Raisi) included a focus on the role of natural gas in the global energy landscape."

On Tuesday, Rowley will meet with Al Thani, and will deliver a national statement to the summit on Tuesday.

In a post on his Facebook page, Young said he held talks with GECF secretary general, Eng Mohamed Hamel.

"We discussed the importance of the GECF and its role in the promotion of the use of natural gas as the fuel of the future.

"The importance of TT in the global leadership decisions related to natural gas was emphasised and acknowledged."

Founded in 2001, the GECF comprises 19 member and eight observer states. The former include: Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, TT and Venezuela. TT has joined the GECF, whose members control over 71 per cent of the world's proven natural gas reserves.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as prime minister until Rowley returns.