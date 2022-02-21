Man stabbed to death in Valencia

The home of Lester Cruickshank, 50, who was murdered at his home at LP 7 Clarence Trace, Valencia, early Sunday morning. - ANGELO MARCELLE

LESTER Nigel Cruickshank, 50, was stabbed to death in his home at Clarence Road, Valencia, at about 2 am on Sunday morning, according to reports reaching Newsday from relatives.

Newsday visited the scene and saw the back steps of his house drenched in his blood. Newsday understands Cruickshank was a taxi-driver who had also run a car-rental business.

He leaves behind a daughter. Newsday spoke to a neighbour who described him as "a cool fellow" who lived quietly.

"He wasn't any trouble-maker to say, just a family-oriented man. It's not to say he would go to look for trouble."

The neighbour thought Cruickshank's death was "just strange."

"I really don't know what to say about that." He said "one or two things" had happened in recent times in the area but it was generally quiet.

"Nothing to say it's out of hand."

Officers at Valencia Police Station were unable to divulge any information to Newsday.