Fewer restrictions, more responsibility

THE government has taken three decisive steps to roll back restrictions in the last week.

Vending of food will be allowed at Carnival City for Taste of Carnival events, beaches and rivers have been fully reopened and children under the age of 12 who are unvaccinated are allowed into safe zones accompanied by vaccinated adults.

Each of these restrictions has been eased for a different reason, but together they represent an effort by government to allow citizens greater freedom of movement and opportunities for recreation.

There will also be increased opportunities for commerce at all levels, from families patronising mainstream safe zones such as cinemas and restaurants together, to earning revenue for Carnival vendors who haven't sold at the Savannah since 2020.

After two years of restrictions, the country enters new territory from Monday, as people gather with greater freedom but must do so while required to observe all established protocols to limit transmission of covid19.

Simple measures like insisting on proper mask-wearing when not eating or drinking and observing appropriate spacing between groups will be key to the success of this initiative.

More commerce in public spaces will require refreshed responsibility from business owners in creating and maintaining a culture of continuous adherence to covid19 protocols, including a measured insistence that patrons respect these prophylactic measures.

These relaxations come at a time when the country is cautiously gearing up for an engagement with our most social festival, Carnival.

There will be need for more commonsense and care demonstrated by patrons in their enjoyment of both the festival and congregation at beaches and rivers.

In a measure of how economically significant the ability to bring families together for an outing can be, CinemaONE, owners of the IMAX, Gemstone and 4DX franchises lost $7 million in their 2021 fiscal year because of the nationwide closures and restrictions. By December losses had been reduced to $96,469 in the first financial quarter, after the release of the new Spiderman film.

The movie improved gross revenue by 220 per cent for a cinema that no child under the age of 12 could attend.

With greater freedom and fewer restrictions come greater responsibility, a point that should be reinforced by security personnel who have been thoroughly briefed on how to manage patrons unwilling to respect the protocols that govern congregating for public events.

As the country moves from gathering out of necessity in spaces such as groceries and pharmacies to assemblies for social engagement, businesses must be prepared to gently but firmly remind their patrons of the importance of respecting the protocols that remain in place to smooth the path to living more comfortably with covid19. All citizens should be ready to do their part.