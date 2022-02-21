Entertaining Clash of Tents at Naparima Bowl even as kaiso lovers stay away

Stacey Sobers-Abraham performs Legacy Lives - Lincoln Holder

In stark contrast to the crowds of the Calypso Fiesta competitions held before the pandemic, only a few calypso lovers came out to give support to their cultural icons in San Fernando on Sunday for the replacement event, A Clash of Tents: Showdown in De Taste of Carnival!

Despite the small gathering, patrons enjoyed themselves, singing along with the artistes and dancing in the spaced-out safe zone event held at the Naparima Bowl.

Entertainer Mark Nottingham kicked off the show with rapso, a mixture of poetry calypso music. He was followed by Aaron Duncan with What Time It Is, then Ta’zyah O’Connor with Leap of Faith.

The event presented by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) and National Carnival Commission (NCC) featured 30 performers from ten calypso tents nationwide.

Owing to the pandemic and funding issues, the show replaced the popular Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-final, traditionally held at Skinner Park two Saturdays before Carnival.

This year there are Calypso Monarch and Extempo competitions.

Patrons did not have large banners or placards to show their support or displeasure of any songs or artistes, which had been the norm at Calypso Fiesta. No patrons were waving toilet paper, a traditional Calypso Fiesta gesture of disapproval.

TUCO president Ainsley King took the stage before the event started saying the general council is committed to ensuring that it protects the image of TT, the mecca of calypso, steelpan and mas.

On behalf of the organisation, he acknowledged Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell and NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters "for coming up with such a wonderful idea —A Taste of Carnival."

"We also want you (audience) to know we have an obligation to protect the hard work of the pioneers who have contributed to moving calypso from one stage to the next," King said.

"The presentation today is about calypso and not individuality. The calypsonians today are representing the calypso. They are also representing the nation. So, to those who are out there, this is a gift from the Government, NCC and TUCO."

Peters took to stage not as the NCC chairman but as a veteran calypsonian showing his lyrical genius with matching movements, not missing a beat.

The 1997 Calypso Monarch winner performed at number eight with one of his many timeless hits, Respect the Calypsonian.

Peters dedicated the song to calypso legend Leroy "Black Stalin" Calliste. Calliste’s wife, Patsy, was in the crowd and waved a national flag.

Joanne Gibson sang Full up the Savannah, calling people to support local artistes. She called on people to "full up the place with kaiso and soca."

Stacy Sobers Abraham paid tribute to the late calypso veteran and two-time National Monarch Sandra "Singing Sandra" DesVignes-Millington with Legacy Lives. Abraham praised her as "monarch and mother."

As Edwin "Crazy" Ayoung sang his classic hit, In time to come, while Dianne "Lady Wonder" Hendrickson sang Which One.

She later joined her father, Anthony "Allrounder" Hendrickson, who was a guest artiste.

He said Doh touch meh pepper spray, and like her, he went to the audience and danced with a few patrons, including singer Joanne "Tigress" Rowley.

Singer Leydon "Organiser" Joseph sang a humourous song titled Nuts Vender, while Bianca Hall Nelson sang Life Expectancy (Ah cah sell).

Also in the first half of the show was Karen Eccles Thomas with Mind Yuh Child. In the song, she tells fathers that there is no more time to relax and it is time to pay their "whining tax".

Gary Cordner sang All Now So and Neville "Bunny B" Brown with Crystal Ball.