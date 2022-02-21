Blackout sets manufacturers back up to 48 hours.

Manufacturers are worrying over possible delays in delivering products to downstream industries especially in the food and beverage sector, as the power outage experienced last Wednesday resulted in loss of goods and income.

TTEC general manager Kelvin Ramsook explained that on Wednesday at about 12.52 pm a fault developed in one of the major circuits, which triggered its independent stations to shut down causing the Trinidad-wide blackout.

The entire country remained without power for several hours with power being restored gradually over the course of Wednesday night. Power was fully restored to the island by 1 am on Thursday.

Responding to questions sent by the Newsday, the TTMA on Friday said its membership is still quantifying the actual cost of losses incurred because of the 12-hour blackout but said many of the affected manufacturers lost inventory, raw materials and finished products.

TTMA said those in the food and beverage sector were impacted more than others. It said some businesses reported a loss of up to two days in production as vital machinery had to be restarted.

“One of the areas that was particularly hit hard was that of operators who depend on cold storage for their goods,” TTMA said. “Some small and medium-sized manufacturers have generators and as such the impact of the outage were mitigated somewhat.”

“Those without backup generators experienced loss of goods, inventories and raw material. Some are wary that this loss in stock would result in delays in getting goods into the market space.”

“Some entities ’machines had to be restarted or products on the production line had to be discarded as a result of the long wait time for the return of electricity.”

TTMA said the effects of the power outage could result in delays to downstream businesses coming out of the fact that production was ceased and raw materials and finished products and inventories may have been damaged or destroyed.

TTMA explained that many operators in the food and beverage sector use perishable goods and inputs which may have spoiled during the 12-hour blackout. It said assessments may have to be done to determine what could be done in the future to mitigate losses.

“It is hoped and anticipated that when business operators are finished with their audits of their stocks and inventories, measures would be put in place by dedicated business operators to minimise the down time and damage incurred, allowing the free flow of goods to be available in the quickest possible time to the deserving consumers.”