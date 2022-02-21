Belmont man jailed for exposing his buttocks to police

File photo.

A 44-year-old Belmont man who exposed his buttocks to police was sentenced to six weeks in prison on Monday.

Police reported that at about 12.45 pm on February 19, PCs Baldwin and Dowridge were on mobile patrol along George Street when they saw a man and a woman arguing.

Police said when they stopped, the man, Kwame Constantine, of Upper Belmont Valley Road, Belmont, looked in their direction, pulled down his pants and underwear and exposed his buttocks to them.

The officers arrested and charged him for indecent exposure.

He will serve his time with hard labour as directed by the magistrate after pleading guilty.