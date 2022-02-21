Attorney: We’re trying to resolve NCC, Divas tent clash

Martin George -

Lawyer Martin George, acting on behalf of Rudolph Ottley. said he has received a call from National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters and they are trying to resolve the matter “amicably.”

On Saturday, George, acting on behalf of Ottley, who runs the Divas Calypso Cabaret, wrote to Peters claiming discrimination after his tent was left out of the official listing of tents for the Taste of Carnival by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO).

The letter reportedly called on the commission to revise the list to include Divas and provide for the tent to receive an equal share of the financial and material assistance offered to other tents chosen for the Taste of Carnival events.

In a phone interview on Monday, George said he received a call from Gypsy at around 12 pm.

“He and I had a discussion, a very cordial and very amicable discussion, and we are hoping that things will be resolved without the need to take this any further with any contentious litigation,” he said.

George said Ottley hopes that there can be some progress even if it means getting the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) in on the discussions.

“We are willing to explore the options to see how we can resolve it amicably. Certainly, I think the tone has been set in a very nice, congenial atmosphere for us to try and have this resolved amicably,” George said.

He could not say how soon it might be resolved, saying he would have to meet with his client, have discussions and see how best to move forward.

George was scheduled to talk to his client on Monday afternoon.