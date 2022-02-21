7 deaths, 355 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported seven deaths and 355 new covid19 cases on Monday.

In its 4 pm update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 3,574.

Of those, 230 were fully vaccinated, 2,924 were not, and 390 died before May 24, 2021, when the first group of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated.

Of the seven patients who died, three had multiple comorbidities and four had one comorbidity.

There are currently 21,024 active cases, of whom 345 are in hospital.

The update said 50 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated: 700,294 people are fully vaccinated, 699,706 are not, and 129,528 boosters have been administered to date.

It also said 16.5 per cent of patients (2,543 people) from July 22, 2021, to February 2, 2022, were fully vaccinated and 83.5 per cent (12,860 people) were not.

The update said 99,478 patients have recovered from the virus, 31 have been discharged from public health facilities, and 305 community cases have recovered.