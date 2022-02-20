Women Warriors not underestimating Dominica, says captain

Trinidad and Tobago women's team captain Karyn Forbes. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA MEDIA. -

WOMEN WARRIORS captain Karyn Forbes urged her teammates to refrain from becoming overconfident ahead of Sunday's second Concacaf Women’s Championship qualifier against Dominica, which kicks off from 5 pm in Lenora, Guyana.

The Trinidad and Tobago women’s team will return to action just three days after getting past Nicaragua 2-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

The squad touched down in Guyana on Saturday and are intent on churning out another victory to bolster their chances of advancing to the next round.

“We’re not going to underestimate anybody. We’re going to take every game very seriously. We would like to have the three points and that’s what we’re going for. I’m very confident that’s what we’re going out there to do.

“We know they have been working on their programme so we cannot go out there complacent. We have to respect everybody that we come up against and just wait until the day to prove ourselves,” Forbes said in the pre-match press conference.

The skipper encouraged her troops to remain focused ahead of Sunday’s test and to build on their performance against Nicaragua, moving forward. She stated that the team are keen to go out and do their best against Dominica.

Forbes credited the regional body Concacaf, for increasing their development activity, particularly for women, in other Caribbean territories. She believes the quality of regional football in increasing.

“I think a lot of the Caribbean countries, and that’s awesome to see, because more women are getting opportunities globally. The football is raising and that’s really good to see.

“When I was a bit younger, we didn’t have these opportunities. We weren’t exposed too much of what we are being exposed to now, and I think the initiative that Concacaf is taking, is really huge for us and the other generations to come. The future looks bright,” she added.

Forbes, 30, also hinted at a possible coaching role in the future.

“I would love to be a coach one day so I’ll be able to partake not only as a player but as a coach as well,” she closed.

After Sunday’s match against Dominica, the Women Warriors meet Turks and Caicos Islands on April 9 and Guyana, three days later.