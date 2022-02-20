Red Force pacer Anderson Phillip reaping the rewards

Anderson Phillip prepares to deliver during the TT Red Force's Regional Four Day matcha against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on February 11. - Lincoln Holder

SINCE HIS lone appearance for the West Indies, in a One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Antigua last March, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force pacer Anderson Phillip has been putting in the work to once again catch the eyes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors.

The 25-year-old has shown immaculate form of recent, and played key roles, alongside fellow pacer Jayden Seales, in powering the TT Red Force to victories over Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes in the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

Anderson took a combined five wickets for 82 runs against Jamaica Scorpions in the Red Force’s three-wicket win last weekend and then bagged seven more – 4/32 (first innings) and 3/31 (second innings) against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in an emphatic innings-and-43-run victory on Thursday.

Since his West Indies debut last year, Phillip has been putting in the extra work to ace his craft.

He said, “It felt good, after being omitted out of the West Indies set-up, and then coming back here (with the TT Red Force), putting in the work and getting that sort of performance. It’s definitely a good feeling. I’m thankful for it and hope that it can continue for the rest of the season.

“I don’t, definitely, have a point to prove but I have been working, therefore the results will show. Coming off two good seasons, I was just looking to continue and better my performances.”

Phillip and Seales picked up minor ankle injuries during their last four-day match but will use the coming weeks away from the competition to rest and recover, ahead of the next round, in May.

The right-arm pacer confirmed the light injury was “nothing to worry about” and said it was caused by the “roughness from the crease” and where he landed after each delivery.

He said however, the pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba worked in his favour as he was able to deliver some fiery spells to the detriment of those on the opposing end.

“The pitch was a good one but there were a few (balls) that kept low. You have to cash in on the morning period. Later on, when the sun hits the pitch you would have to work. But the more work you put in, the better the results.

“I’m a wicket-taking bowler and have to show my aggression from time to time. It’s just within me. I strive for more consistency,” he added.

Phillip, alongside Seales, Bryan Charles and Terrance Hinds, has championed the Red Force with the ball thus far. When experienced fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was ruled out of their last clash against the Volcanoes owing to a slight injury, Phillip was pleased to step up.

He added however, that Gabriel always plays an integral role in helping him, and even Seales, improve as bowlers.

“We share a good relationship, especially when it comes to cricket, we share the knowledge. We are all West Indies players so we always try to back one another and enjoy each other’s success.

“He stresses on being consistent and to always work out a batsman. I learnt a lot from Shannon so I’m thankful for even being in the same dressing room that he’s in,” Phillip added.

Looking ahead, he said, “I have been working hard, especially on my fitness. It will show and allow me to bowl longer spells. Work continues for me. I’m looking forward to the rest of the games (four-day) so I’m going to make sure I’m fit and ready to go.”