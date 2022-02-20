India sweep West Indies 3-0 in T20 series

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, right, bats during the third Twenty20 international against India in Kolkata, India, on Sunday. (AP Photo) -

INDIA completed a 3-0 sweep over West Indies in the three-match T20 series in Kolkata, on Sunday.

Before the T20 series, India won the three-match One Day International series 3-0.

Batting first, India were in a spot of bother on 93/4 after 13.5 overs.

However, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer then swung the match in India’s favour with an impressive fifth-wicket partnership.

The pair hit 86 runs off the final five overs with Dominic Drakes and Romario Shepherd feeling the brunt of the destruction by the Indian pair.

Yadav was dismissed off the final delivery for 65 off 31 balls, an innings which included one four and seven sixes. Iyer struck four fours and two sixes in his knock of 35 not out off 19 balls as India closed on 184/5 in 20 overs.

Five West Indies bowlers took one wicket each with off spinner Roston Chase the most economical snatching 1/23 in four overs.

In response, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell guided West Indies to 73/2 in the seventh over to keep the match hanging in the balance.

Three wickets for 14 runs, including the wicket of Powell for 25, left West Indies on 87/5 in the 11th over as India took control of the contest.

After Chase fell for 12, a 48-run seventh-wicket partnership between Pooran and Shepherd gave West Indies a glimmer of hope.

Pooran fell for 61 off 47 balls with eight fours and one six to leave West Indies 148/7 after 17.1 overs. It was Pooran’s third consecutive half century in the series.

Shepherd lost his wicket for 29 off 21 balls in the 19th over as West Indies closed on 167/9 in 20 overs.

Harshal Patel was the most successful bowler for India with 3/22 in four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

INDIA 184/5 (20 overs) – Suryakumar Yadav 65, Venkatesh Iyer 35 not out; Roston Chase 1/23 vs WEST INDIES 167/9 – (20 overs) – Nicholas Pooran 61, Romario Shepherd 29; Harshal Patel 3/22, Deepak Chahar 2/15, V Iyer 2/23, Shardul Thakur 2/33. India won by 1