Health Ministry to hire director of non-communicable diseases

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh takes a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test during the launch of the 2021 National Care Fair at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando on October 29, 2021. - FILE PHOTO/TYRELL GITTENS

The Ministry of Health is seeking to appoint a director of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to mitigate and manage the growing concern in NCDs in Trinidad and Tobago.

At Saturday’s virtual covid19 health update, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said a Cabinet note has been presented for the post which would head the non-communicable disease unit of the Ministry of Health.

“I took a note to Cabinet for the employment on contract for the director of non-communicable disease in the non-communicable disease unit of the Ministry of Health for a period of three years in the first instance.

“Interviews were held at the end of last year and an appointment is to be made soon. So, at the ministry level, it is not about putting a thousand boots on the ground as yet, it is a matter of getting somebody at the top of the NCD pyramid at the ministry.”

The person heading the unit, Deyalsingh explained, automatically becomes chairperson of the National Food Advisory Committee and can then make the relevant decisions to tackle NCDs.

“We would have a national NCD policy, and we must have a person directing action, directing policy and directing resources.”

NCD such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease. is common among people in TT and is often linked to poor diets and lack of exercise.

According to the Pan-American Health Organisation, these chronic conditions account for over 62 per cent of deaths, each year, with three quarters occurring in people under 70.