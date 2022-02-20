Health Ministry recalls batches of Similac, Alimentum, Elecare baby formulas

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh -

THE MINISTRY of Health's Chemistry Food and Drugs Division (CFDD) has voluntarily recalled US baby formula brands, Similac, Alimentum and Elecare Powder.

The formula brands are manufactured by Abbott Nutrition. It comes three days following an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of consumer reports of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections, of which the FDA and the Centres for Disease Control are currently investigating.

Early symptoms of Cronobacter sakazakii infection may include, amongst others, fever, poor feeding, irritability, and fatigue/lethargy.

The ministry, however, issued a statement saying TT was not included in the FDA's recall notification advisory.

"(The ministry) engaged the local distributor to conduct a reconciliation exercise (including physical stock check and review of importation invoices)," the statement said.

"This was done in recognition of the complexity of the supply chain management for such items. Arising out of this exercise, the ministry was informed today (February 20) that a limited quantity of the recalled items were identified in the local supply.

"Additionally, the local distributor has also received subsequent documentation from Abbott Nutrition today, which advises of the batch number of any of the recalled products which may have entered the domestic market."

As a result, the ministry added, the CFDD advises those in possession of any of the recalled formulas, with the batch numbers (provided), to discontinue use immediately and return the product to the point of purchase, where possible.