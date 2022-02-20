Five dead, 564 infected

Photo courtesy CDC.

FIVE more people were reported on Sunday to have died of covid19, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update, while 564 more became infected from Tuesday to Saturday. The dead were two elderly males, two elderly females and one middled-aged male. Four victims had multiple co-morbidities and one had one co-morbidity. These co-morbidities included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, dementia, strokes, multiple myeloma, osteoarthritis and benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlarged prostate gland.)

Of Trinidad and Tobago's population, 50 percent are now fully vaccinated. Some 700,294 are thus, compared to a virtually equal number who have had no doses or just a first dose amounting to 699,706 people.

TT now has 21,012 active cases to date. Since the pandemic begun in March 2020, 3,567 people have died, of whom 2,924 were not fully vaccinated and 390 were fully vaccinated.

Of all covid19 patients between July 22 2021 to February 2 2022, some 12,860 (86 per cent) were not fully vaccinated, while 2,543 (16.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.)

During the pandemic, 123,721 patients have tested positive, of whom 99,142 recovered.

At present, 20,100 are in home self-isolation, 270 in hospital and 78 in step-down facilities.

To date, 614,987 people have been tested, of whom 278,340 were tested at private facilities and 336,647 at public facilities.

So far some 700,294 people are fully vaccinated, comprising 645,637 people having had the second dose of a two-dose regime and 54,657 having had a single-dose regime. Some 685,088 people have had the first of a two-dose regime. Otherwise, some 129,528 people have had a booster dose.