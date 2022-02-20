Divas calypso tent wants show in Taste of Carnival

An all-female calypso tent, in the business for 18 years, has given the National Carnival Commission (NCC) a three-day deadline to be included in its schedule of tents taking part in the Taste of Carnival events or face legal action.

Lawyers for Rudolph Ottley, who runs the Divas Calypso Cabaret, wrote to NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters on Saturday claiming discrimination after Ottley's tent was left out in the list of tents selected by Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (Tuco).

The tents selected benefited from funding from the NCC. Among the tents performing this year are Kaiso Karavan, Classic Russo, Kaiso Revue, Kaiso House, Kaiso Showkase, Icons and Back to Basics.

Ottley claimed Back to Basics, a calypso tent owned by Peters, which has only three years experience, was among those selected.

His lawyers contend that Divas has been in the business since 2004 and its members have been regularly selected to compete in the Calypso Fiesta competition while only one calypsonian from Back to Basics had been chosen.

The legal letter called on NCC to revise the official listing of tents for the Taste of Carnival to include Divas and make provisions for the tens to receive an equal share of all the financial and material assistance offered to the other calypso tents chosen for this year's events.

If the NCC fails to comply, Ottley's lawyers intend to go to court to challenge the process of the selection of tents and ask for an injunction against the administrative Carnival body.

Ottley is being represented by attorney Martin George and company.