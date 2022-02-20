Body of missing Tobago man found

Lorenzo London -

FOUR days after he was swept off a rock while fishing in Back Bay, the body of missing Plymouth man Lorenzo London was found on Sunday morning almost 200 metres offshore. The search team of Frontier Divers, Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and lifeguards retrieved the body and brought it to Grafton Beach, Black Rock.

As news spread of the body being found, scores of onlookers and family members gathered sombrely at the beach.

Mother of the deceased, Cheryl London, amid her tears, told Newsday she was just grateful to get her son's body back.