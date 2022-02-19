Women Warriors captain hails 'great' team performance against Nicaragua

Trinidad and Tobago's Chelcy Ralph (left) battles for the ball with Nicaragua's Lisbeth Moreno during their Concacaf Women's Championship qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Thursday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Women Warriors’ captain Karyn Forbes believes Thursday’s Concacaf Women’s Championship qualifier win over Nicaragua is the spark needed to ignite the team’s confidence moving forward.

The national women’s football team defeated their Central American opponents 2-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Asha James scored first for TT in the 17th minute while Forbes netted the second in the 64th minute.

Nicaragua’s Yessenia Flores scored a consolation in stoppage but TT held on to win their opening Group F fixture. The welcomed result serves as a major morale boost for the team heading into Sunday’s second Group F match-up against Dominica in Lenora, Guyana from 5 pm.

“I’m very pleased with the team. I know we have some things to tighten up on but the win is a positive result, and that’s what we want. We got that and are moving on to the next game.

“(We have to) just to keep doing what we’re doing, maintain composure and not underestimate any team. This is the start of something great. The mood and everything in the camp is great. I just believe that we can do this,” said Forbes.

The women’s team arrived in Georgetown, Guyana shortly after 2 pm on Friday and coach Kenwyne Jones was expected to host a light, evening training session at the Georgetown Football Club Ground.

One change has already been made to Sunday’s squad with goalkeeper Malaika Dedier replacing Klil Keshwar.

Against Nicaragua, Forbes said she was nursing a hamstring injury but trusted herself and the confidence Jones had in her to play the entire match. She was used as a new role as striker as compared to her usual position in central midfield.

“To be honest, it was a new position (forward). But that’s what the coach wanted, that’s what the team needed at that time and I was willing to go out there and do whatever it takes,” she added.

Jones believes Forbes handled the switch really well.

“I think Karyn had the ability to play up top, she has that experience, the technical ability and of course, she’s the leader of the team,” he said.

The former TT men's team striker and captain added that the team played with desire, passion and managed the game well. He said the team started nervously but was happy to get the first game out of the way, especially with a win.

Jones confirmed that some players tested positive for covid19 and missed out on the Nicaragua match. He rued their absence moving forward in the Concacaf qualifiers.

“Unfortunately we lost a few to covid19. No fault of our own so we had to take those precautions. I think it’s disappointing for them, I feel it for them.

“From the moment they came in for the qualifiers and for the camp, they’ve been working pretty well and I could tell that the team spirit and chemistry was getting better each time.

“It sucks for them because I think that (on Thursday) would have been a day that they would have really enjoyed. We’re a team and you have to be as a deep as your bench and I think everyone chipped it and did it for them today,” he said.

Jones said he needs to ensure the team improves in all departments – offence, defence and in transition.

After Sunday’s match against Guyana, the Women Warriors meet Turks and Caicos Islands on April 9 and Guyana, three days later.

For this competition, teams have been drawn into six groups of five and will play two home and two away matches in a single round-robin format. The six group winners will advance to the final tournament.

Eight teams will play in the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from July 4-20 in Mexico.