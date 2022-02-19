Vending inside, outside Queen's Park Savannah for Taste of Carnival shows

Kwesi Charles fixes a sign on his food stall east of the entrance to the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain where food vendors relocated to Saturday, to allow an easy flow into the safe zone Carnival City. - PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

A select number of food vendors have permission to sell at Carnival City for Taste of Carnival shows, National Carnival Commission (NCC) CEO Colin Lucas confirmed Friday.

He said, “We’re providing an opportunity for vendors because patrons need things to eat and drink.” Lucas said there will be nine vending spots in the North Park and six spots in the Grand Stand at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The first event in Carnival City was a showcase of single pan and small steelbands at “Pan in De Sancoche” held on Saturday.

Sunday is a competition for traditional mas and conventional mas individuals. In the week, there will be senior kings and queens of Carnival preliminaries, a re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots, a steelband clash of medium and large bands culminating with the Dimanche Gras on February 28.

President of the Carnival Entrepreneurs Association David Baptiste said he is looking forward to the events that allow for vending in the North Park and Grand Stand. “The list of vendors was approved by NCC so we’re preparing ourselves and things are progressing,” he said Friday.

He said his vendors are looking forward to selling in all the shows and he’s especially excited for Aaron “Voice” St Louis’ concert, “The Mecca” on Thursday and the Panorama on Saturday.

Manager and PRO of the Queen’s Park Savannah Vendors Association Michael Williams, owner of Doctor Fresh, said food court vending will continue on the outskirts of the savannah. “I can’t clarify if we’d be on the strip for other events but I don’t think it will make sense going back until the Carnival season is over as there are other big events,” Williams said on Friday.

When asked about vending outside of Carnival City, Lucas said this was not under the NCC.

“Our relationship with the savannah vendors is defined by their occupation of the strip. If they relocate, it's not our business as long as they comply with the public health protocols, which isn't even up to us to determine.”

When Newsday visited on Saturday, vendors tents were also going up on the outskirts of the entrance where no vending is allowed to allow an easy flow for the steelbands.

The police are expected to secure the perimeter during the Carnival events to ensure patrons comply with the safe zone regulations. Port of Spain division head, Snr Supt Daniel Moore said on Friday, “Only persons who are qualified to be in and around the safe zone will be there. If you do not have a ticket and your vaccination card, you have no cause to be in that vicinity.”