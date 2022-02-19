Tobago's covid19 death toll rises to 240

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 240 after an unvaccinated individual died from complications relating to the virus.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said Tobago now has 41 new covid19 cases and 317 active cases.

It added 16 people are currently hospitalised, three of whom are fully vaccinated and 13 unvaccinated.

The division said Tobago has 6,449 recovered patients.