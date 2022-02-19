The thrill of the grill

Whether you use a coal pot, a grill on your stove or a sophisticated barbecue pit this tried and true method of cooking always produces mouth-watering foods. -

Grilling is thrilling. It’s fun, its easy, it’s an alternative form of cooking and what’s more it’s a healthy way to cook.

There are many tabletop grills available on the market today and barbecue pits have many attachments that make them complete cooking centres. My favourite is the kettle-type barbecue, which is a normal pit which uses natural charcoal, and comes with a domed lid which is perfect for smoking and slow grilling. Whether you use a coal pot, a grill on your stove or a sophisticated barbecue pit this tried and true method of cooking always produces mouth-watering foods.

You can prepare your complete meal on your grill, from your meat, your veggies, bread and even your dessert.

The secret to prefect grilling? Marinate your meats before cooking, make sure your grill is at the correct temperature and try to cook items that need the same temperatures at the same time.

Most recipes that call for the use of a barbecue pit can be adapted to be cooked under your broiler or grill of your stove.

When it comes to sauces, zesty sauces can be used on chicken, steak or lamb, but when you’re grilling seafood keep your marinades light and flavourful.

Here are some thrills for your grill!

Lemon grilled shrimp

24 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ cup fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup vegetable or olive oil

¼ cup finely-chopped fresh parsley

4 cloves garlic minced

2 tsp grated lemon zest

salt and freshly-ground black pepper.

In a mixing bowl combine lemon juice, oil, parsley, garlic and pepper, place shrimp in marinade and toss. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Thread shrimp onto a metal skewer or a wooden skewer that has been soaked in water for 30 minutes.

Cooked shrimp on greased grill over medium hot coals or grill, brushing with marinade often. Cook for 2 minutes per side or until firm to the touch.

Serves 8

Herbed kingfish steaks

½ cup minced fresh herbs, basil, chives, parsley and chadon beni or cilantro

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbs fresh lime juice

3 cloves garlic minced

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

1½ lbs kingfish steaks sliced ¾-inch thick

In a shallow dish large enough to hold fish in a single layer mix together herbs, lime juice, oil, garlic, mustard and pepper.

Add steaks and turn to coat evenly.

Cover and let marinate for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Cook on greased grill over hot coals or on high setting for 3 to 4 minutes.

Or until steaks are nearly cooked, continue cooking for a further 3 to 4 minutes until cooked, brushing frequently with marinade. Season with salt.

Serves 4

Grilled chicken souvlaki with tzatziki sauce

1 lb boneless chicken, or breast cut into one-inch pieces

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp chopped fresh oregano or one tsp dried oregano

2 cloves garlic minced

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

Combine all of the above ingredients except chicken and salt.

Rub marinade onto chicken and refrigerate for about one hour.

Bring to room temperature before cooking.

Preheat barbecue or broiler.

Thread chicken onto about 4 skewers and broil or barbecue until cooked and slightly charred, about 4 to 6 minutes, basting with marinade.

Remove chicken from skewers; place onto 4 warm pita breads, top with tomatoes, lettuce sliced onions and tzatziki sauce.

Roll and serve warm.

Serve additional sauce on the side.

Serves 4

Tzatziki sauce

2 cups plain yoghurt

1 cucumber, grated and strained to remove excess water, about 15 minutes

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbs fresh mint, chopped or 1 tsp dried mint

Salt and black pepper to taste

Combine all the above ingredients; add salt and pepper to taste.

Makes about 2 cups.

Grilled vegetables

Eggplant: Slice eggplant into ½-inch thick slices, sprinkle with salt and leave for 15 minutes, rinse and pat dry, brush with olive oil and placed on prepared grill on medium setting and grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side until tender. Sprinkle with salt.

Onions: Peel and slice into ½-inch thick slices, brush with olive oil and place on prepared grill on medium setting, grill for 2 minutes per side until tender.

Any assortment of vegetables may be grilled using the techniques above, bodi, green beans, red sweet peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms etc.

Grilled fruit

Pineapple: Peel and slice into ½-inch thick slices, brush with bitters, and sprinkle with brown sugar.

Grill for a few minutes per side. Use this method for other fruit like mango, pommerac, pommecythere etc.