Thanks for the sprint, Phillip

Njisane Phillip - Yohance Simonette

THE EDITOR: I resoundingly applaud cyclist Njisane Phillip for his outstanding service to TT. Though the two-time Olympian’s best finish was a fourth place in London, he has the gold medal for the best legs in the world – big man thing.

I congratulate him on an outstanding sprint of 20 years donning the red, white and black. From Rigtech to Pan Am to the Olympics, he has put blood, sweat and tears into his bike, pushing himself to the limit while flying the TT national flag high and proud.

He won’t be far from the track as I feel certain that his love for the sport would continue in the form of coaching, mentoring and refining local talent to represent TT in the future.

Best wishes to him and his family in retirement and good luck in his future endeavours.

Thank you, Njisane!

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail