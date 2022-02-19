Schools vaccination drive begins on Monday

Students leave San Fernando Central Secondary School at the end of a school day in January. Vaccinations for covid19 will begin in 35 schools from Monday. - PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

The Ministry of Health will be rolling out covid19 vaccination at schools from February 21-25 for students, teachers and parents.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said on Saturday at the virtual health briefing other vaccinations that were necessary for students would be available at health centres.

“The programme continues to be in place for all other vaccinations through the local health centres. There are some outreach programmes through the school health programme for other vaccinations, for example, yellow fever and this will continue.”

On Friday, the Ministry of Health in a media release said the covid19 vaccination rollout at schools will target students between the ages 12-17 at 35 schools.

The release said the ministry was working with the Ministry of Education to execute phase one of the programme.

Additionally, the ministry said pre-registration was necessary and can be done at www.health.gov.tt and at the designated schools.

Presentation of identification cards, birth certificates and completed registration forms must be presented on the day of vaccination.

Since August last year, both ministries have been developing a covid19 vaccination plan to be rolled out in schools for the WHO-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only vaccine approved for children, to be distributed