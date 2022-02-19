Red Force coach Furlonge impressed by team's camaraderie

TT Red Force opening batsman Jeremy Solozano plays an off-side shot during his team's innings against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder

TEAMWORK MAKES the dream work. So says Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge, who hailed his squad’s improved performance on Thursday, which resulted in an innings-and-43-run victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, in round two action of the Regional Four-Day Championship.

This was the Red Force’s second win in as many matches. Furlonge credited a total team effort and anticipates similar performances when the tourney resumes in May.

“The guys are elated," said Furlonge. "The total chemistry of the team is excellent. Look at the character of the captain (Imran Khan on Wednesday), injured and still going out to bat, field and bowl and grabbing five wickets.

“It has been mentioned in the dressing room, by players, that the team is gelling together. We’re looking forward to the upcoming games.

“The importance is where we will be at the end. We’re looking to end this round either on top or second. We are where we want to be, in the top two, after the first two rounds,” Furlonge added.

Although the Red Force won their opening four-day match against Jamaica by three wickets last week, there were several errors in the outfield and some shaky performances with the bat.

Against the Volcanoes, the Red Force bettered their opening act and was able to dismantle the visitors with over one day’s play to spare.

The Red Force made 326 in their first innings knock and followed up with a strong display with the ball to dismiss the Volcanoes for just 97, in reply. Sent back into bat, the Volcanoes found it hard to build solid partnerships and were eventually all out for 186.

The Red Force however, showed improvement this time around as four batsmen recorded half centuries – Joshua Da Silva (73), Yannic Cariah (72), Jeremy Solozano (66) and Terrance Hinds (57).

In the Volcanoes first innings, Man of the match Anderson Phillip scalped 4/32, while fellow fast bowler Jayden Seales had 3/30 and leg-spinner Imran Khan (2/3). And, in the second innings, Khan claimed 4/38, while the other wickets were taken by Phillip (3/31), off-spinner Bryan Charles (2/55) and Seales (1/29).

Furlonge noted, “I think our fielding was excellent in this game. We dropped one catch and our batting was good with four batsmen getting 50s. The character of the team showed when we were batting at 22/3 and going on to make 326, it was an improved performance in the batting.”

On his team’s bowling form, he said, “They (Phillip and Seales) were tremendous and always looked like they would get a wicket. They bowled with speed and always had the batsmen uncomfortable.

“They are a good combination and our bowling is our strength and I think if our batsmen could put up scores of 300 plus, I think we’d win games.”

Furlonge said players will use the coming weeks to rest and recover from little niggles sustained during the two opening matches.

Just before the close of play on Thursday, pacers Phillip and Seales were rested for the evening session owing to minor ankle injuries. Furlonge however, believes the pair will quickly bounce back before the tourney resumes.

“Where the bowlers were landing (during deliveries), was a bit uncomfortable. Both of them twisted their ankles so there was some soreness. It was just a precautionary move (taking them off) because we do not want it to get worse.

“They came off the field to ice, but they will be just fine. They are two excellent, young fast bowlers and hopefully the West Indies selectors have a look at what they can do,” he closed.