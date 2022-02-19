Mohammed, Ramharack named in Windies Women's World Cup squad

STAFANIE TAYLOR, one of top all-rounders in women's cricket, will lead a 15-member West Indies Women squad at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which will take place in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Veteran Trinidad and Tobago off-spinner Anisa Mohammed is the team's vice-captain, and she will be competing in her fifth Cricket World Cup.

The squad includes a few exciting young players who will be competing at the marquee event for the first time, such as TT's off-spinner Karishma Ramharack, fast bowler Aaliyah Alleyne, seamer Cherry Ann Fraser, allrounder Chinelle Henry and opening batter Rashada Williams.

The 15-member squad will be joined by three travelling reserves - Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow, as per the ICC’s medical protocols for the tournament.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector for women’s cricket Ann Browne-John said, “The squad selected shows a blend of youth and experience. We have Anisa Mohammed who’s playing in her fifth World Cup and will help guide the younger ones selected. We have five players who have had their maiden Cricket World Cup selection.

"The team just completed a series against South Africa where the players got good preparation before the tournament," she added. "There were some relatively good showings with a few players having outstanding performances and it is expected that they would raise their levels even further during the competition. Afy Fletcher’s return strengthens the bowling department as she continues to be a world class leg-spinner.”

The eight-team tournament will start with a group stage round, where all teams play each other once before the top four sides compete in the semi-finals and final.

The West Indies Women will open their title chase against hosts New Zealand on March 4 at Bay Oval in Tauranga. Their seventh and final match of the group stage is against South Africa on March 24 at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Semi-final one will be played on March 30 at Basin Reserve in Wellington with semi-final 2 on March 31 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The final will be played on April 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

SQUAD: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

Travelling Reserves - Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow.