Licensing’s mobile bus delivers

THE EDITOR: I share with readers my experience of renewing my driver’s permit at the Licensing Division’s new mobile bus service.

After months of enduring frustration by continuously checking and being unable to get an appointment through the online system to visit the Guaico Licensing Office, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that the mobile bus would be visiting the Cumana Community Centre, with no appointment necessary.

On the morning of my visit I was greeted by a friendly young woman who ensured that all my documents were in order. Even though there were other people ahead of me, I had a short wait time and was invited to board the bus.

The entire renewal process was really quick. In less than 15 minutes I had my new driver’s permit in hand and was on my way. I must also add that apart from the professionalism and courteousness of the staff, all covid19 protocols were adhered to.

This forward-thinking initiative was easily accessible and convenient, especially for people like me who live in rural areas and have to travel long distances to access basic services and conduct business transactions.

Thanks to the Licensing Division for bringing this service closer to people from Matura to Matelot. Well done!

ANNETTE PHILLIPS

Cumana