Less minutes,same money

THE EDITOR: My mobile phone plan was recently reduced from the 300 minutes I was getting to 100 minutes for the same monthly payment.

When I enquired I was told that was the new development. No prior advisory. Nothing. Take it or leave it. Really unprofessional, bordering on disrespectful and dictatorial.

I will not name the company except to say it must be the ripe one because it not green.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook