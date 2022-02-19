Funeral for murdered jewel store guard – Tears in Trinidad and V'zuela

SORROW: Relatives of murder victim Andy Macias Hosein at his funeral on Friday at the Belgroves Funeral Home chapel in Coffee Street, San Fernando. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

WHILE tears were shed on Friday in San Fernando during the funeral service for murdered jewel store security guard Andy Alberto Macias Hosein, there was weeping at the same time in Venezuela as his loved ones over there looked on at the proceedings which were streamed live online.

Scores of people gathered at the Belgroves Funeral Home chapel in Coffee Street for the service at which Hosein, 33, was remembered as educator who was a humble soul and a family-oriented man.

His Venezuelan wife Daneis Ley Macias and their seven-year-old son Francisco were unable to attend the funeral as they could not secure visas in time. Instead, Hosein’s brother Kenny translated and read a note from Daneis in memory of Hosein.

The note, addressed to Hosein read, "My love, the day you left this earth, you left us with deep pain. We pray to God immensely that you will get peace."

"Our son and your wife love you, we love you. I was hoping for you to come back one day, but it is not so because of God’s will. I respect that decision from God. I admire and love you. You were a loyal husband, good father, exceptional professional and a great human being."

Kenny described his brother as a family-oriented man and reminisced that growing up, he often called Hosein Mr Bean and, The Thing.

"He has characteristics like Mr Bean (a British comedic character played by actor Rowan Atkinson). He was a loveable person, he was honest, humble and he was willing to do anything to provide for his family," Kenny said.

"Andy graduated in languages and history. He was a teacher at high school and at a university in Venezuela. He was a knowledgeable person."

On February 5, Hosein was working at Ketan Jewellers on High Street, San Fernando when four bandits shot and killed him during a robbery. Hosein, the son of a Venezuelan man and a Trinidadian woman, held dual citizenship. He would travel back and forth between both countries over the years.

A weeping co-worker from the jewellery store told mourners that Hosein’s "treasure and passion" were his family.

"Every day from time to time, he would talk about his wife and son, aunty Leela, his dad and Debbie. He started working with us in November. He was always there for us when we needed him, and he never hesitated to lend a helping hand in any tasks."

Rev Winston Mansingh of the Open Bible Church called on mourners to show love and forgiveness. He acknowledged that sometimes forgiving is not an easy task, but that, "The love of God transcends everything."

Mansingh prayed that all of Hosein’s dreams and aspirations come to life through his son.

Police have charged Simeon Justin Clarke, 23, with Hosein's murder and Samuel Stewart, 29, with receiving stolen jewellery, having marijuana and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and having a gun and ammunition. The two are to return to court on March 14.