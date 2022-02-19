Diego Martin man found murdered

File photo -

A Diego Martin man was found murdered on Thursday night by officers of the Four Roads Police Station.

Police reported that at about 7.10 pm, while on patrol, officers responded to a report of loud explosions along the Diego Martin Main Road ,at the corner Golda Meir Gardens.

When they arrived they found the body of Shaquille Charles. The 27-year-old lived at Gilkes Street, Four Road Diego Martin.

No motive has been established for his killing.