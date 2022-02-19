A Taste of Carnival or a mouthful of remorse?

THE EDITOR: Only a dedicated political fool will refuse to admit that the upside of vaccinating is beginning to pay off. Less people are dying from covid19. Yes, infections are still happening but not as many. So, do we play foolish and stop vaccinating or do we seriously want to play at joining the First World?

In order to reap the full benefits of vaccinating we dare not stop. Stopping now will be the equivalent of giving up on the idea of all children going back to school and remaining there. In all things the children must come first.

Public sector workers must also admit that the fate of TT depends on them being safe for the public to enter government offices for service.

The strength of the virus will continue to lessen if we all admit to the relevancy of the vaccines.

We believe that Carnival 2023 will be normal rather than just bite-sized. It is up to us, a fully vaccinated public, to dictate the trajectory of our economy. We cannot make bad jokes about the “safe zones.” We are the safe zones. Neither can we stop wearing masks and observing the health protocols.

Do the anti-vaxxers still believe that they alone could be right? The science it trumping the ignorance of not putting country above selfish thinking. We have to agree that vaccinating is the same as drinking water every day. We need to live in order to argue the various options.

Vaccinating is the only global answer for safely exiting the pandemic this year, a full two years and counting after the onslaught of the virus.

So, do we control how we taste and eat a piece of Carnival and not have to later vomit up remorse?

We cannot and should not be stuffing our mouths while not being fully vaccinated.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin