Women Warriors open World Cup qualifying on winning note

Trinidad and Tobago defender Victoria Swift (8) jumps for a header against Nicaragua during the Concacaf Women's World Cup qualifying match, on Thursday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

A SPIRITED performance by a ten-woman TT football senior team in sweltering conditions gave the home team a 2-1 win over Nicaragua, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Mucurapo, on Thursday.

The match kicked off in brilliant sunshine at 3 pm.

Goals from Asha James in the 17th minute and captain Karyn Forbes in the 64th handed TT the win. Nicaragua pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Yessenia Flores, but TT held on to win the Group F match of the Concacaf Women's Championship qualification tournament.

The match was the first game of the FIFA 2023 World Cup qualification for both teams. The World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

TT's Kedie Johnson was sent off in the closing stages of the first half after getting her second yellow card, but TT battled in the second half to hold on for the victory.

A few hundred fans showed up to support TT and despite the fairly small crowd, they voiced their opinion throughout the contest including their disagreement with the referee’s decisions.

One fan shouted, “Ref you seeing the game in Spanish.”

The referee made questionable decisions on fouls committed.

Speaking after the match, TT coach Kenwyne Jones refrained from complaining about the referee.

He said, “I will not comment on the referee. I think for anyone that watches the game and for anyone that was in the stands it would be plain to see what took place out there, so I am not going to make a personal comment on the referee’s performance.”

Jones commended his players for their fight playing with ten players and facing the hot conditions.

“It was really hot. I think the timing of the game was rough, but both teams played in those conditions and like I said to them before it was about you being able to win your individual battles.”

Goalscorer James was pleased with her performance saying, “My performance I think it could have been much better…(in terms) of the team performance I am definitely satisfied with the 2-1 win. We could have scored a lot more chances, but the three points is what we came for and we got it.”

James said that the team started to train around 3 pm recently to adjust to the hot conditions.

In the early stages of the contest, no team took control of the match.

After Johnson got her first yellow card in the 15th minute, James gave TT the lead in the 17th minute.

A solid build-up play outside the box by James and Lauryn Hutchinson led to the opening goal.

James collected a pass from Hutchinson, ran into the box and converted a left-footer past Nicaragua goalkeeper Dayana Calero.

TT continued to look more threatening going forward with Nicaragua hitting on the counter-attack.

A timely interception by Cayla McFarlane stopped a Nicaragua attack from developing.

In the 27th minute, Hutchinson took a free-kick from the right which almost got to Forbes on the far post but Nicaragua survived.

A minute later Rhea Belgrave found the back of the net with a header, but it was ruled offside.

The players were allowed to take a drinks break 30 minutes into the first half due to the scorching conditions.

Hutchinson, one of the most experienced players on the team, entertained the crowd with some fancy footwork.

As the speed of the match slowed down in the closing stages of the first half, a questionable no call which looked like a foul on Forbes led to Jones complaining to the fourth official.

In the 44th minute, Johnson was sent off after picking up her second yellow card as TT held a narrow 1-0 lead at half-time.

In the second half, TT were forced to make some tactical changes with midfielder Forbes playing a less attacking role and the slower McFarlane playing higher up the park.

Nicaragua had more possession, but despite playing with an extra player struggled to create goal scoring opportunities.

TT doubled their advantage in the 64th minute as following a corner kick there was a goal mouth scramble and Forbes converted from a few yards out.

TT made multiple changes in the second half as Nicaragua continued to dominate possession.

Among the players coming on for TT were Dennecia Prince, Chelcy Ralph and Shani Nakhid-Schuster, the niece of former national men’s footballer David Nakhid.

Goalkeeper Kimika Forbes picked up a non-contact injury and had to be stretchered off and was replaced by Tenesha Palmer.

In stoppage time Nicaragua pulled back a goal, but TT held on for the victory.

TT will play Dominica in their next match on Sunday from 5 pm in Guyana.