Windies to tour Netherlands for historic ODI series

West Indies players celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma during the third One Day International between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, on February 11. (AP PHOTO) -

THE WEST Indies cricket team will tour Netherlands for a historic One Day Internationals (ODI) series, from May 31 to June 4. The matches will take place at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

The three matches form part of the ICC ODI Super League, where West Indies and the Netherlands will have the opportunity to secure points to try and secure one of the top seven places, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO, Johnny Grave, said in the media release, “We have been working closely with our colleagues at KNCB (Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board) to put together this series immediately after the IPL (Indian Premier League) and we are happy to now be able to announce the match schedule. It’s going to be exciting to tour the Netherlands for the first time. It is a short tour, but we expect great entertainment during what promises to be a wonderful week of quality cricket for the fans in the Netherlands.”

Roland Lefebvre, high performance manager of KNCB, said, “The KNCB is very excited to welcome the West Indies cricket team back to the Netherlands. The last time the team visited our country was in 1991, for two 55-over friendly matches, with the likes of (Viv) Richards, (Desmond) Haynes, (Curtly) Ambrose, and (Malcolm) Marshall present.

"These matches will be the second Cricket World Cup Super League home series for the Dutch team and we look forward to a great Caribbean style contest.”

Match schedule (at VRA Ground)

Tuesday, May 31: 1st ODI

Thursday, June 2: 2nd ODI

Saturday, June 4: 3rd ODI