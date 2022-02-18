TT interests must replace dependency

THE EDITOR: I am extremely disappointed by the approach taken by some stakeholders on the national Carnival celebrations.

There is a pandemic that has affected us all. Carnival celebrations were suspended last year. The issue to be resolved is therefore: Is it in our national interest to stage the celebrations while respecting the exigencies of the pandemic?

Should this approach be taken, the sterile and counterproductive arguments adopted so far would never have been tabled, eg, "We disrespected and money not enough," "We could sing and bring you down."

Why is it that after so many years (more than 100 years) sectoral interests have not yet attempted to develop viable models to promote their own economic interest. Instead every year these groups go cap in hand with no planned programme to support their own interests. They become highly incensed when the response isn't compatible with their expectations.

Hopefully, the pandemic now ends this approach and should encourage greater enterprise and maturity throughout our national psyche.

Let us put a brake on total dependency and promote national interests through collective responsibility.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail