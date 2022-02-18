Similar event in 2013 but nothing learnt?

Food lines at the Queen's Park Savannah food court during Wednesday's blackout. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: A stunning moon rising over darkened buildings gave a unique aura to the evening.

That and the laughter of children playing in the park were the only good things to come from the nationwide blackout in Trinidad on Wednesday.

For a little while at least some heads were not buried in electronic instruments.

A loss of electricity for 12 hours, from approximately 12.45 pm to 12.45 am, in a non-natural emergency, meaning that no hurricane or earthquake affected the supply, laid bare the inconsistencies in our electricity provision.

It is clear that "redundancy" is not built into the national electricity grid.

One wonders whether T&TEC has ever done a "worst-case planning scenario."

Serious questions must be asked and answers given to mitigate this from happening again.

Compounding the issue was the loss of water supply, which went after about one hour. It still has not returned as I write.

This event must not be trivialised. The trickle-down effect has been significant and the economic losses staggering.

In March 2013 there was a similar event which also included Tobago. It seems that nothing was learnt from that. However, there is always tomorrow.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope