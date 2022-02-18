PM heads to Qatar for gas forum

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister will leave TT on Friday to go to Doha, Qatar to attend the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF.)

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday said Dr Rowley had accepted the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to attend the summit. Energy Minister Stuart Young will also attend.

The GECF is comprised of the world’s leading gas producers and includes TT.

"The summit is intended to consider ways to enhance joint cooperation that can support and develop the natural gas industry in order to serve the interest of the producing and consuming countries," said the statement.

"The forum gives members the opportunity to discuss recent developments, trends, and policies on energy in general and on gas in particular while reaffirming their continued support to the objectives of the Forum at the highest level."

The delegation also include National Gas Company (NGC) president Mark Loquan and CAL chairman Ronnie Mohammed who will both pursue the country's commercial interests during the trip.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Rowley returns.