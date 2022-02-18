Pleasantville man gunned down 2 years after mother’s murder

SHOT DEAD: Daniel "Strong" Gray, who was gunned down on Thurday near his Pleasantville home. -

TWO YEARS after a woman was shot dead inside her Pleasantville home, a gunman opened fire and killed her 35-year-old son on Thursday night.

Police said Daniel Marlon Gray, also called "Strong," a mason of Cherry Avenue in Blitz Village was killed in the incident.

Reports are that a gunman wearing a white suit similar to the ones worn by police crime scene investigators (CSI) ambushed Gray near his house shortly before 8 pm and shot him. The gunman ran off. Gray was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he later died while being treated.

The shooting happened about 100 feet from where his mother Charmyne Gray, 58, was shot inside her home. She was the mother of six and grandmother of 16.

On Friday, relatives recalled that she died on February 13, 2019, after the occupants of a car slowed down on the street and opened fire.

A group of people was at the roadside, but they escaped uninjured. Police and relatives believe that a stray bullet hit her, considering she was inside on a couch. No one had been arrested for her murder.

On the latest killing, her son Joshua said: "I do not live here but I got a call around 8 pm. My brother was a man who kept to himself. He did not mix and mingle. This week marked two years since our mother was killed."

Gray’s grieving common-law wife Josanne Vialmosa said he had gone by a nearby shop and was on his way back when the shooting happened. His eldest child is five, and the youngest is five months.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police went on the scene. No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.