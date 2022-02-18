Now it’s the Coast Guard under attack

- Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: It is a historical fact that the protective services played a major role in defending our country when it came under attack in 1970 and 1990.

In 1970 it was the Coast Guard that foiled the treat from then rebel soldiers who were prepared to invade Port of Spain armed with the powerful artillery lodged at the Chaguaramas headquarters.

During that period Port of Spain was under siege following massive demonstrations by young people who had protested against claims of racism towards TT students in Canada, which escalated to social issues at home.

The demonstrators gained support from leading politicians including high-ranking officials in the then PNM administration.

Due to the timely intervention of the Coast Guard our country was spared what was heading towards anarchy and loss of lives of innocent citizens.

In 1990, the situation was far worse and even more destructive. Once again it was the skilful tactical move from the military personnel in the Defence Force that came to the defence of our democracy.

On this occasion, several citizens lost their lives and the Red House, where the elected Members of Parliament were held hostage, was severely damaged by the insurrectionists.

The crisis was short-lived and after a one-week traumatic experience the country gradually returned to normalcy under a state of emergency.

I make reference to these two historic events to remind my fellow citizens of the important and critical role of the Coast Guard when called upon to discharge their patriotic responsibility in defence of TT.

So, when a former prime minister launched the most vitriolic condemnation of the Coast Guard with respect to the unfortunate death of an infant from Venezuela, there must be a stand from all patriotic citizens to rebuke this outrageous attack on our protective services.

It is no secret that the officers in the Coast Guard are traumatised by the continued accusations from her and the other Opposition members who have already found them guilty of the most heinous crime – murder – without the completion of an official investigation.

What is even more significant is the fact that neither the president nor opposition leader of Venezuela ever uttered such disparaging and dangerous remarks towards our Coast Guard.

It begs the question: is the former prime minister and Opposition Leader seeking to destroy an important military institution in TT?

Why can’t she wait for the outcome of the official investigation into the matter instead of stooping so low to gain political points from a very sad and unfortunate incident?

In the circumstances, she has automatically disqualified herself from ever holding high office in this country.

ASHTON FORD

former Arima MP