Morris undecided about contesting PNM internal elections

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is still contemplating whether or not he should contest the People's National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council internal elections on April 24.

In a statement on February 9, outgoing PNM leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine announced the elections, saying that it is another exciting period for the party and extended best wishes to all candidates. She said nomination forms will be available from February 24 at the party’s Tobago head office at Robinson Street, Scarborough.

There have been calls for Morris, the only PNM candidate to win a seat in the December 6, 2021 THA election, to contest the post of political leader. At the Minority Council’s first media briefing at their office in Scarborough on Thursday, Morris said, “When it comes to the question of whether the Minority Leader will participate in this election and at what level the minority leader will contest, if he so chooses to contest, I am honestly not in a position to give an answer today.”

He added: “In fact, coming out of the prayer service, I believe that I would honestly want some time to honestly take this matter on a spiritual level where I would be able to seek the Almighty’s guidance. I’ll be doing some serious praying, some serious fasting and then I would allow God to lead the way.

"Once that answer is had, trust and believe I would be in contact with you – the members of the media, and you the people of Tobago, and you would get a definitive answer. But at this time, I really need some time to give it some honest introspection and thoughtful prayer,”

Questioned about how long it would take to make a decision, Morris chuckled.

“Truthfully, the time I’ll need is God’s time. It could be, once I get the answer, it could be tomorrow, it could be a week, it could be even longer. But, trust and believe it would be before the day of nominations. I would be able to confirm at that time”

He said he is also listening to the people; and with the people and with God, he said “that would be the defining position that would allow me to really decide.”

He encouraged interested party members to come forward to serve.

“I would like to encourage all members of the PNM and all members of Tobago who are interested in seeing a resurgence of the PNM to come forward with your skills, look at the positions on offer and do the introspection. Once you believe you can make meaningful contributions, come forward and give it your best shot.”

He offered some words of advice for PNM members contesting the elections.

“For us to understand the importance of unity, understand the importance of togetherness, understand the importance of teamwork, understand the importance of maturity and also understand the importance of family. As we go forward, we compete for positions, but we should do that in a spirit of mutual respect, honesty, dignity and ensure we all maintain our integrity as we go forward.”