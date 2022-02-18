Investigate the blackout

- JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: I am begging for a proper investigation to be made into what occurred nationwide with our electricity supply. The answers to the following questions need to be made public:

* What caused the blackout?

* Why was the whole of Trinidad affected?

* Was there any malicious activity? If so, was this in connection with the mandate for the covid19 vaccine?

* What measures are being put in place to prevent a similar occurrence in the future?

If a blackout could be co-ordinated as a means of protesting the vaccine mandate, I would be extremely concerned. I am imploring the union not condone any such acts.

We will probably never learn if people were seriously affected by the loss of electricity, people who may have been on ventilators or requiring surgery. If this was a malicious act, please reconsider in the future.

SUZANNE WARREN

St James