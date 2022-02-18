Govt opens $3m Paramin Lookout

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell at the La Vigie Paramin Lookout, Paramin, during its launch on Wednesday. - Ayanna Kinsale

An already popular site for locals, what was once known as the "Cell Site" by the Paramin community has been given a $3 million facelift and has been officially declared a tourism site by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

The La Vigie Paramin Lookout launched in the midst of the power outage that affected the nation on Wednesday.

Community Representative Kurt Celestine explained the site was discovered between 2002 and 2003 when ten members of the community, working for the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep), were clearing the then-forested area and discovered that the site’s breath-taking views.

“These ten people started beautifying the area from their own pockets and eventually erected a cooking shed,” he said.

Celestine said as time went by, the area became more popular, eventually attracting hikers, and tour operators who would bring tourists from cruise ships.

“My only wish is that as people from Paramin we take pride in this magnificent La Vigie Lookout and try to protect it for future generations.”

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell praised the work of local labour and contractor Spectarco Enterprises Ltd who constructed the site using only manual labour and no water.

“Notwithstanding covid19 interruptions, Spectarco executed this project diligently, excellently and we have no complaints. It goes to the policy that local contractors be given preference.”

MP for Diego Martin and Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said there was a battle to get the $3 million project done, once it was approved.

“There’s a point of view since the People’s National Movement (PNM) was established in 1955 that the Northwest of TT had received everything from the government over the last 60 odd years.

“That might have been so 30 years ago, but I can assure you successive prime ministers over the last 30 years have made sure they reversed that so that we MPs in the Northwest have a little trouble in getting our projects done. We have to fight.”

Imbert also commended the of the local labour force.

“The workmanship is a testament to the artisans, craftsmen and contractors in the Paramin area.”