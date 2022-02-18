Community teams involved in football tourney at Malabar

Police officers attached to the Road Policing Task Force check to ensure all public health protocols were being observed, during 'For The Love of Malabar' football competition on Sunday, at the India Grounds, Malabar. - Angelo Marcelle

FOOTBALL ENTHUSIASTS now have another option for entertainment on a Sunday for the next six weeks.

Operating under the name 'For The Love Of Malabar', the organisation was formed last month by residents from the different phases in Malabar, Arima. Last Sunday, the group kicked off their football competition at India Grounds with 20 teams ready to go at each other in friendly, but competitive rivalry.

Mark Miller spoke on behalf of the organisation on what should be expected during the tournament. He said, "This is our first initiative and it is geared towards bringing back that community love between the four phases (in Malabar). We want people to be more progressive and we are working with the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) to bring about the best results.

"We have teams from Maloney, Valencia, Sangre Grande, San Juan, Jon Jon, Carapo, Chaguanas, La Horquetta and of course, Malabar and Arima," Miller continued. "I just want to make it clear that what we are doing is non-political. Only the small businesses and individuals in the community contributed to the event. We too want the crime rate down and to bring back that calmness in the community."

Between 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm, teams faced off to score as many goals between the hockey-sized, goalkeeper-defended posts. As expected, scores of people came to enjoy the entertainment but it was somewhat toned down by the Road Policing Task Force.

Head of the unit, Inspector Cadette explained what was his purpose at the event.

He said, "We didn't come here to embarrass anyone. We came to ensure that spectators don't gather in large numbers and adhere to the protocols. The field is also to be evacuated at the correct time. I did tell them they have to stop the music and take the sound system and tent off the stage. We will continue to communicate with everyone involved."