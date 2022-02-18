Antoine, McKay, Cassar shine at Tobago meet

Mia King of RSS Phoenix participates in the girls shot put during the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) 2022 second preparation meet, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet on February 13. - David Reid

AARON ANTOINE, Shakeem Mc Kay and Kenika Cassar were the premier performers at the second development meet, held by the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA), at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, last Sunday.

Antione, who has been a prolific performer in the high and long jumps in recent months, maintained his dominance in the events, at the under-20 level, while attaining the Carifta standards.

The Neon Wolves athlete surpassed the Carifta mark of 7.04 metres in the long jump, with an impressive leap of 7.15m across the sand pit.

The runner-up position went to Cameron Groome of Kaizan Panthers Athletic Club, who touched down at 5.75m, and Moses Mc Conney of Tobago Falcons Athletic Club was third with a best effort of 5.57m.

Antoine, also cleared a height of 2.00m, over the cross-bar to equal the high jump standard. Second place went to Tayshawn Broome of Mercury Athletic Club, who achieved 1.70m.

Mc Kay, of Abilene Wildcats, was the only athlete to go under 22 seconds in the boys under-20 200m race. Mc Kay stopped the clock at 21.57 seconds, to dip below the required standard of 21.92 seconds.

Jaden De Souza, of Phoenix Athletic Club secured second place in 22.04 seconds, and Anthony Diaz of Point Fortin New Jets rounded off the top three in 22.68 seconds.

Mc Kay, who is no stranger to representing TT, was also dominant over his peers in the 400 metres. He crossed the line in 48.55 seconds, well ahead of Ryan Joseph (54.48 seconds) and Josiah Morals (one minute 54 seconds), both of Phoenix Club.

Cassar of Toco Tafac, could not better the 46.43 metres she achieved in the first development meet, but her best throw of 40.37 metres was still good enough for pole position in the girls under-20 javelin, and also eclipsed the 36.08m Carifta mark. Deyonce Graham and Mia King of RSS Phoenix Athletic Club occupied second and third, respectively, with measurements of 17.46m and 16.16m.

The boys under-20 100 metres, which featured 12 athletes, was the most eye-catching event on the day.

Although no athlete broke the 11-seconds barrier, Anthony Diaz, who is renowned for his exploits in the javelin, upstaged his peers.

In the best-of-three heats, Diaz recorded the fastest time of 11.08 seconds, followed by Miguel Taylor of Mercury in 11.09 seconds and Jaden De Souza in 11.10 seconds.

Diaz, who had already secured his space on the Carifta team to Jamaica in April, with a throw of 59.40m in the javelin, at the first development meet, could only manage 55.63m on Sunday.

Danion Williams of Mason Hall Police Youth Cub beat club-mate Keelon Stewart, in the boys under-17 100 metres. Williams registered a personal best of 11.74 seconds ahead of of Stewart (12.16), who was on debut.

Naberine Alleyne of Falcons, who has shown improvements in recent months, sealed top position in the boys under-17 200 metres, in a time of 24.37 seconds.

Alleyne was followed to the line by Allum Brendon of Mercury in 24.75 seconds and Stewart in 25.38 seconds. Alleyne also took care of business in the long jump. He surged to a distance of 5.32m for the victory. Stewart had a best landing of 4.90m.

Ben Israel Bannister of Mercury recorded an impressive time in the boys under-17 400m.

Bannister’s time of 51.88 seconds was not threatened by his competitors, as Diyonte Thomas of RSS Phoenix got home in 55.55 seconds and Tyrese Gottsleber of Falcons, occupied third position in 59.93 seconds.

Alexxe Henry of Zenith Athletic Club was the headline female sprinter on the day. Henry established a personal best in the girls under-17 100 and 200 metres, on her way to achieving the sprint double.

Henry stopped the clock at 12.69 seconds, to lead a Zenith sweep in the 100m.

Nikilee Samuel placed second in 13.63 seconds and Navach Hernandez third in 13.96 seconds.

Henry was pushed to the finish line in the 200 metres, but her time of 25.30 seconds was good enough to hold off Kaori Robley of Mercury. Robley posted 25.48 seconds and Q- Jhea Stewart also of Zenith, was third in 27.34 seconds.

The women's under-20 100 metres was won by Khadija Abraham of Kaizen Panthers, in 13.42 seconds. Jinell Campbell of Mason Hall notched second in 13.46 seconds.

Campbell prevailed in the shot put with a solid 10.71m throw. Second position went to Kara Alexander of Mercury, who achieved 9.14m. Tshian Noray of Falcons heaved the four-pound iron ball 8.04m, for third.

Kimani Duke of Falcons, was the lead performer among the under-17 shot put girls. Duke best effort produced 9.67m, while Navach Hernandez settled for second with a throw of 8.77 m, and Mia King threw 7.16 m, for third place.

Newsday understands the vaccine requirement affected the meet as inclusive of the Trinidad clubs, at least half of the events featured just one athlete.

Rasheeda Cave of RSS Phoenix was timed at five minutes, 31.21 seconds in the girls under-17 1,500m, and 12 minutes, 51.85 seconds in the 3,000 metres. Kegel Chance of Zenith ran 11.25 seconds in the men's under-20 100 metres, and 22.43 seconds in the 200 metres.

In the 400 metres hurdles, Kai Martin of Falcons stopped the clock at one minute and 3.61 seconds. His club-mate Shanille Green timed one minute, 14.31 seconds, in the women's under-20 category.

Christopher Crawford of Falcons, was measured at 49.85 metres in the discus and had a throw of 16.30 metres in the shot put. Dennis Daniel of Tobago Select Academy threw 11.70 metres in the boys-under 20 shot put.

The third development meet is scheduled for the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on February 26.