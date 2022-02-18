Al-Rawi: No vaccination laws drafted yet

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. -

CABINET has not yet approved any draft legislation on a vaccination policy to take to the Parliament.

Laws are still being drafted with there being multiple versions of the proposed legislation. A final position, however, is expected to be presented to the Prime Minister on his return from Doha, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said on Friday.

At a media conference hosted by the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Al-Rawi said his ministry has been receiving important submissions from trade unions and the private sector and these consultations went beyond the mid-February extension given by Dr Rowley.

Initially, the Government had intended to impose a mandatory vaccination policy for the public service on January 17, but this was pushed back to allow the consultative process to continue. Al-Rawi said he has also been receiving advice from both within and outside his office.

“The vaccination laws to be contemplated are laws and if we are to approach the Parliament, the Parliament will have to debate it in both houses. There is no bill before Parliament and no bill approved by the Cabinet as yet.”

He said among the submissions received from the consultations included the issue of liability – he said the Government was minded to accept the recommendations on this – the protection of constitutionally-set terms and conditions for some offices and which court a challenge should be taken, either the Industrial Court of the High Court – which is still to be ironed out.

Al-Rawi reiterated any policy arrived at will be guided by the science and the input of the experts as it will seek to cover not only the current situation but also what is likely to be on the horizon.

Previously, the AG said any policy will ultimately be in the hands of the Prime Minister, who, in December, said public servants had until January 15 to get vaccinated or face being furloughed.

This was objected to by the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and a one-month extension was given.

After receiving submissions from the private sector and the trade unions, the AG said once a final draft was ready, discussions will be held with the medical experts and then it will be taken to Cabinet for a final decision.

Rowley left on Friday for Doha, Qatar to attend the sixth summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).