What’s PM doing to our country?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Under the Constitution the property tax is both managed by the local authority and is for its benefit. Diverting these funds to the central government would require a constitutional amendment. The fact that a new assessment mechanism would be involved would not change that.

The Rowley administration has been trying to alter the nation’s make-up for the sake of the PNM as it is presently composed. It is shifting an emphasis of power to Tobago and simultaneously attempting to diminish the power of the local councils.

It has handed over crucial state enterprises to foreign shareholders who are foreign governments and multinationals and subjugated economic decision-making parameters under them. It wants to do these things even though it has no basis in the nation’s fibres and even though the Government has too few seats to get any constitutional amendment for anything.

It comes as no surprise to hear the Prime Minister asserting that our Constitution is inappropriate in 2022. But TT is not meant to be governed via Tobago or under foreign governments and foreign multinationals. Yet the PNM has refrained from directly describing what I has been doing and from admitting it is just a design of its own and that of a very odd-ball crew to serve a failing PNM.

What is the PM and his party doing to our country?

E GALY

via e-mail