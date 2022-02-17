WASA installations affected by Wednesday's power outage

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE Ministry of Public Utilities confirmed that the production and distribution capability of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) was affected by tthe islandwide power outage on Wednesday.

The affected facilities, according to a WASA press release, included 40 water treatment plants, 107 booster stations and 210 groundwater sources.

In addition, desalination and wastewater facilities located in North and South Trinidad were out of operation.

Hollis, Tompire, Talparo and Trincity facilities are at full production but are currently operating on a limited power capacity through generator power supply.

Acono, Siparia and Carapal were on partial production up to press time also utilising generator supply.

WASA assured customers that the affected facilities will be restarted once there is restoration of power. This process, the utility advised, may take 24 to 72 hours before the water supply normalises in some affected areas.

The release said that Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales expressed his gratitude for the patience shown by all affected citizens.