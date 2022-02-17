Trinidad and Tobago Women beat Nicaragua to win World Cup qualifier
A spirited performance by a ten-woman TT football senior team gave them a 2-1 win over Nicaragua, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Mucurapo, on Thursday.
Goals from Asha James in the 17th minute and captain Karyn Forbes in the 64th gave TT the win. Nicaragua pulled a goal back in stoppage time, but TT held on to win the Group F match of the Concacaf Women's Championship qualification tournament.
TT's Kedie Johnson was sent off in the closing stages of the first half after getting her second yellow card. The match was the first game of FIFA 2023 World Cup qualification for both teams.
