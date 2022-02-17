Trinidad and Tobago Women beat Nicaragua to win World Cup qualifier

Trinidad and Tobago senior women's captain Karyn Forbes (14) scored her team's second goal in the 64th minute against Nicaragua, during the Concacaf World Cup qualifying match, on Thursday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. TT won 2-1. - TTFA Media

A spirited performance by a ten-woman TT football senior team gave them a 2-1 win over Nicaragua, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Mucurapo, on Thursday.

Goals from Asha James in the 17th minute and captain Karyn Forbes in the 64th gave TT the win. Nicaragua pulled a goal back in stoppage time, but TT held on to win the Group F match of the Concacaf Women's Championship qualification tournament.

TT's Kedie Johnson was sent off in the closing stages of the first half after getting her second yellow card. The match was the first game of FIFA 2023 World Cup qualification for both teams.