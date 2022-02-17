Tracy 'sharpening resume' to go job-hunting

Tracy Davidson-Celestine -

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine says she intends to start job-hunting towards the middle of the year.

Last week, Davidson-Celestine said she will not seek to retain her position as political leader of the PNM Tobago Council in the party’s internal election on April 24, 2022.

The post of political leader is one of 17 executive position up for grabs in the election.

The PNM suffered a crushing 14-1 defeat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots in the December 6, 2021, THA election.

Seven executive members, including chairman Stanford Callender, subsequently resigned.

On the Tobago Updates programme on Wednesday, Davidson-Celestine said she is pursuing several personal projects.

“I am looking now at the immediate, the medium term and, of course, the long term will be decided at another point in time. So, for me, it is what is in front of me now. And for me I have some personal projects that I am trying to complete at this time.”

She added, “I am sharpening up my resume and later this year, somewhere around May I might start sending out my resume to look for employment opportunities. This is all a part of the process. When young people get into office at some point in time, they have to tell themselves that they have to be prepared to enter the world of work once again.”

Apart from spending more time exercising at the gym, Davidson-Celestine said she is also helping a student prepare for Spanish exams later this year.

Asked if she supports any particular individual to be the next PNM leader, Davidson-Celestine said, “I don’t know who is going to come forward and the application process commences from February 24. There would be the subsequent nominations.

“I can’t speak until that time because I don’t know the persons who are interested in becoming political leader, chairman...”

Davidson-Celestine said her responsibility as the current leader is to ensure that the election process is guided in a manner that is transparent and open.

“I will have to remain somewhat unbiased until that time.”

She said she will support anyone who is elected.

“I will support the party, and when the political leader is elected and the (executive) team, of course I would give my support and if there should be a transition process, I will also assist in that exercise.”

Former THA chief secretary Ancil Dennis has already said he intends to contest the leadership while Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is yet to decide.

Former assemblyman Sheldon Cunningham has also expressed an interest in contesting the leadership.

Looking ahead, Davidson-Celestine said the Tobago Council will need to utilise social media more in disseminating its messages.

“We recognise that social media is a significant influencer in the politics of Tobago.”

She said this is one of the reasons why the party created the position of social media officer on its executive.

“The intent of that is to ensure that the political party is more appealing to the young people and that we are more savvy and, of course, that we are in with the times.

“So, I would expect that the person who takes up that position going forward would ensure that the People’s National Movement is well represented.”